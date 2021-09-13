Two killed in North Memphis shooting, shooter on the loose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday evening in North Memphis, police said.

Two unresponsive victims were found in the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue, police said around 5:45. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in a black sedan driving toward Hollywood.

Neighbors said they heard about 25 rounds fired.

Kevin Price says he was in a nearby front yard with his little cousins when the shots rang out. He says he’s thankful they didn’t get caught in the crossfire.

“Bullets ain’t go no names on them,” Price said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.