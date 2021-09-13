Two killed in North Memphis shooting, shooter on the loose

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday evening in North Memphis, police said.

Two unresponsive victims were found in the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue, police said around 5:45. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in a black sedan driving toward Hollywood.

MEMPHIS HOMICIDE MAP 2021

Neighbors said they heard about 25 rounds fired.

Kevin Price says he was in a nearby front yard with his little cousins when the shots rang out. He says he’s thankful they didn’t get caught in the crossfire.

“Bullets ain’t go no names on them,” Price said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Moderna vaccine heads towards full approval; Man sentenced for plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Shelby County COVID fight

MHM Taurean Stone Stanley McGee

Frayser drive-by shooting

Secret IRS files show tax cut benefits for wealthy

THP trooper killed in Nashville crash

More News