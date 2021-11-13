MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 1800 block of Quail Valley Drive where two women had been shot and were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police said that the shooter fled the scene. Police have said this is an ongoing investigation.
WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 1800 block of Quail Valley Drive where two women had been shot and were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.