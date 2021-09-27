Two more Collierville shooting victims discharged from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two patients from the shooting at a Collierville Kroger last week have been released from Regional One hospital, while four more are recovering, according to a hospital spokesperson Monday.

The Memphis trauma center accepted nine patients on Thursday and as of Monday morning, two more were discharged. The patients left in their care are in non-critical condition.

Collierville Police said a total of 15 people were injured in Thursday’s mass shooting. Ten were store employees, while five were customers. One of those victims, Olivia King, died as a result.

The man identified as the shooter, Kroger vendor Uk Thang, took his life as authorities moved in, police said. No motive has been released.

