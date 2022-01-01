MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call off Perkins and Knight Arnold where they found two people had been shot.



Memphis Fire Department said that someone was transferred to Le Bonheur’s in critical condition and another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



Police said that a man was detained on the scene, and MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.