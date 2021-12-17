Update: This page has been updated to reflect the correct chain of events.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more people have been charged in connection with the chain of chaotic events that occurred during Young Dolph’s memorial Thursday.

Tonnie Smith, Daniel Banks and a 15-year-old male were charged after police say they were in a stolen vehicle at the FedExForum during the memorial.

Law enforcement in the area were working another auto theft call when they saw another vehicle that may be stolen pull into the parking garage.

Officers ran the car’s identification number and it showed that it was stolen.

The three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers located two jars of marijuana and two handguns in a backpack, one bag of marijuana in the front seat, ammunition in a cup holder, and an AR pistol and a backpack containing small bags and a digital scale in the trunk of the vehicle

They are being charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent.