Two charged, one wanted for aggravated kidnapping in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police charged two residents Sunday with the kidnapping of a local woman after a car sale gone wrong.

The victim told police that she had recently sold a vehicle to Stephanie Pratt, 35 and James Wiley 48, without providing the title to the car. The victim told police that the two wanted to speak about the missing title.

Once in person, Pratt and Wiley allegedly forced her into the car, threatening her with brass knuckles. The victim said she was threatened with machete, crowbar and a hammer once inside the vehicle.

Pratt and Wiley brought their victim to an Economy Inn in Dyersburg where the victim reports she was held at knifepoint, restrained, and beaten. The victim said she was zip-tied and forced to stay in the hotel room.



The victim tells investigators she was again zip-tied by the two as she was taken to Missouri in an attempt to find the vehicle’s title.

Once back in Tennessee, she says they assaulted her again, on the side of the road. She was struck in the head repeatedly, causing lacerations to her face.

The victim managed to free herself once they returned to the Economy Inn.

After her escape, the victim reported multiple facial injuries, bruised ribs and lacerations to her head.

Stephanie Pratt has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. James Wiley has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Wiley is in the custody of the Dyersburg Police, and Pratt is wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department.



If you have any information where Pratt can be located, you are urged to call 311 or (731) 285-1212.