Two charged after woman found shot to death on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested two people in connection with a 2020 homicide investigation.

Police say a woman was found shot to death near a hotel in the 3800 block of Lamar on October 1, 2020. Memphis Police identified the victim as Tammy Hawthorne.

Police say a woman named Taylor Williams and a man named Randall French have been charged in connection with Hawthorne’s death.

Memphis Police say investigators pulled surveillance footage and saw a suspect was captured on camera. According to police, a Crime Stoppers tip helped identify French and pointed investigators to his Facebook account.

Police got a search warrant for his account and found French discussing the homicide with another person. Police say investigators then got a search warrant for the other person’s account and found it belonged to Williams.

Memphis Police say just hours after Hawthorne’s death, Williams put the vehicle used in the homicide up for sale.

Police reportedly took Williams into custody Friday. Police say Williams confessed to killing Hawthorne and told officers that she did sell the vehicle used in the homicide.

French reportedly told police that he pulled up to Hawthorne but did not shoot her.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder. French has been charged with facilitation of murder.

