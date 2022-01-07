MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made two arrests after finding a car reported stolen out of Arkansas.

Jordan Brown and Caterra Bradford have both been charged with theft of property.

Police were called out to a gas station on East Shelby Drive after they received a tip that a stolen car was found there.

When officers ran the plate, they saw the car was reported stolen out of Little Rock.

Police put the driver and passenger under arrest.

Brown told investigators that the car belonged to his mother, but when officers contacted police in Little Rock, the owner of the vehicle said she wanted to press charges.

Brown and Bradford will be arraigned Friday.