MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a call of a two-car accident in East Memphis Wednesday morning.

According to MPD, the incident happened on the 4100 block of Wildwood Drive around 11:00 a.m.

When they arrived, MPD found one person dead on the scene. Officers later determined that a shooting happened during the incident.

Officers are now treating the investigation as an ongoing homicide.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.