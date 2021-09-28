Two arrested, three children removed from Dyersburg home deemed unlivable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were removed from a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee that police say was stacked high with garbage, and the children’s parents face charges of child abuse and neglect.

On Thursday, Dyersburg Police responded to a welfare complaint off Brayton Street. A Probation and Parole officer informed police that during a probation check on Angelina McCaine, they noted unsafe and unsuitable living conditions for her three children, ages 4, 5 and 9.



Once officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a foul odor coming from the property. Upon entering, they noted trash throughout the home with no clear path to walk.

Police noticed exposed electrical wire hanging from the walls as well as nails left sticking out of studs in the wall without any kind of covering or protection.

Three large dogs and four puppies were in the home as well. Police noted the lack of food and water available for the dogs as well as feces in the home. Police also found roaches, flies and spiders throughout the entire home.

Dyer County Human Society was dispatched immediately and took possession of the dogs due to deplorable conditions.

Police noted that the children appeared to have not bathed and were wearing the same clothes for weeks. According to police, all three children were barefoot at the time and two of them said they didn’t have shoes.



Dyersburg Police determined that there were 11 referrals made against this family by Tennessee Department of Children Services.

According to Dyersburg Police, Angela McCaine and John Walton were charged with child abuse and neglect. Walton was also charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and simple possession of marijuana.



According to police, both parents have been arrested and jailed. The three children are now in the custody of Tennessee Department of Child Services.