MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people responsible for breaking into a South Memphis thrift store.

Police say the burglary happened Monday at AMVETS Memphis on Elvis Presley. The suspects reportedly broke into the thrift store through the back door.

Memphis Police say the suspects stole cash and a television. Police released surveillance footage of the burglary Friday morning.

At this time, no one has been arrested. If you have any information on this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.