MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can help your children with their reading and literacy skills through a new after-school tutoring program in Shelby County Schools, thanks to a new grant worth $4.6 million to help expand this critical skill.

Le Bonheur and Book Nook are partnering up for a free, virtual 12-week program called the Connected Literacy Tutoring program to address the literacy gaps in our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program will be offered three times a week to eligible SCS students in first through third grade, starting in December. This year it has been expanded in 40 schools.

Registration is open now, and closes Nov. 15 at 3 in the afternoon.

To register your student, and to get more information, visit the state’s website here.