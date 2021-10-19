MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is proud to celebrate the academic accomplishments of their students and as a reward Tennessee State University is awarding 1,600 scholarships to students across the district.

Shelby County Schools will host ceremonies to present these scholarships to students starting Tuesday.

This follows a recent surprise scholarship presentation at Middle College High, where the entire senior class received a full or partial scholarship from TSU.

The presentations will take place on the following dates:

October 19: 10-11 a.m. – Pursuit of God Church (3759 N. Watkins)

October 19: 3:30-4:30 p.m. -Southwind High (7900 E. Shelby Dr.)

October 25: 3:00-4:00 p.m. – Whitehaven High (4851 Elvis Presley Rd.)

October 25: 4:45-5:45 p.m. – East High (3206 Poplar Ave.)

October 25: 6:45-7:45 p.m. – Cordova High (1800 Berryhill Rd.)