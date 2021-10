MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Safety Authority (TSA) is holding a hiring event for the Memphis International Airport. The TSA posted the information to their website and Indeed.

They are hiring part-time workers, starting at $16.51 per hour.



The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, from 9 am to 3 pm at 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. in Memphis.



For more information on the event, click here.