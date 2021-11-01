BARTLETT, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says her three-year-old son and her 11-year-old niece were shot by someone with a BB gun while trick or treating Monday night in a Bartlett neighborhood.

Shondria Mosby and her husband took their three young sons and three nieces trick or treating in the Rivercrest subdivision.

She said the kids were going door to door on Raner Creek at Rockyford when some in a dark green Corolla drove by, and someone opened fire.

“We just all heard the shots it sounded like a real gun,” said Mosby.

She said it was a pellet gun that resembled an assault rifle, and her son Tyler was hit in the side of his face, and her niece was hit in the face and her chest. She said her son dropped his candy and started screaming and crying.

“My niece started saying I’ve been hit, I’ve been hit, and that’s when I turned around, and I noticed something was going on and picked him up and my niece and ran to my husband’s car,” said Mosby.

She said she saw at least three teens in the car as it passed by them.

She said her kids were excited about being able to trick or treat this year, and she is angry someone ruined their fun and sense of security.

“I just kept saying what if, what if it was a real gun? I would be waking up, my sister would be waking up planning a funeral,” she said. “It’s just sad that you can’t do anything nowadays. It’s crazy.”

Mosby posted about the incident on her Facebook page, and some friends who responded said they remember seeing some suspicious teens in the neighborhood on Halloween night.

Bartlett Police are investigating, but so far have not released a description of the suspects. If you know anything that can help, call Bartlett Crime Stoppers at (901)-382-MONY.