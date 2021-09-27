Tree trimming turning into a dangerous business in Memphis, and not for the reason you think

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a robber caught on camera after holding up a tree trimming crew at gunpoint in East Memphis.

It happened outside a home in the 4100 block of Tuckahoe Lane at around 11:30 a.m. September 17.

4100 block of Tuckahoe Lane

The four victims told officers a man got out of a silver Mercury Milan with a semi-automatic handgun, told them not to move, and took multiple chainsaws and other landscaping equipment.

In a picture released by police, you can see the suspect walking toward a silver car carrying what appears to be a chainsaw. MPD said investigators believe the suspect is responsible for several other robberies.

Suspect on Tuckahoe Lane on September 17

In early September, neighbors on Higbee Avenue in Midtown got video of four men in a tan truck robbing a lawn crew at gunpoint.

Police said 25 minutes later, the same individuals robbed some tree trimmers on Lyndale. Investigators also believe the pickup truck the robbers were driving was stolen a day earlier from a home repairman at Lee and Cooper in Midtown.

In July, at least two different tree trimming companies were robbed of some pricey equipment in East Memphis just days apart.

One crew was held up at gunpoint on South Angela and the other less than a mile away on North Oak Cove.

A home surveillance camera captured the video of the suspect on Tuckahoe Lane, but there is also a police camera on the street.

Monday, a security guard for a private company hired by neighbors said they are now on the lookout for anyone targeting landscaping crews in the area.

The suspect who robbed the crew on Tuckahoe is described as being about 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and full beard. He wore a black headwrap, a black shirt, gray shorts with a white stripe, and white tennis shoes.

Police said the silver Mercury Milan had a temporary tag on it. If you recognize the suspect or have any information you think can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.