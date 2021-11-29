MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s time to deck the halls for the holidays but could that be tougher this year? Across the country, there’s been reports of a Christmas tree shortage.

The countdown to Christmas is on at Priddy Farms in Bartlett.

Spencer Priddy has run the family farm for more than 20 years. He knows the Christmas Tree business well and recognizes this year is different with a shortage of trees.

Experts say the shortage this year comes from a variety of reasons. In 2020, the demand was higher than usual which created less supply for certain tree sizes this year. The weather also played a part in the shortage.

Priddy said his place is fully stocked with various sizes and told WREG that after talking with suppliers he realized the potential problems and ordered more.

“I actually saw this coming. With 23 years of experience I kinda knew where this was headed and I heard a lot for the last couple years,” he said.

He said trees more than eight feet tall are selling quick or will be harder to find.

But it’s not just finding the tree. Depending on the size and kind of tree you choose you could pay up to 20% more.

“It started everywhere from the farm, where we originate, to the shipping, all that added to it has really just increased the price of trees this year,” Priddy said.

His advised to start looking for a Christmas tree now before it’s too late.

“You’ve got maybe a couple good weeks and it’s going to be very scarce on trees,” he said.

A spokesperson with Home Depot told WREG their supply is the same as previous years.

