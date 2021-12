MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound and westbound lanes of interstate 40 and 300 E/Thomas have been closed by police due to an accident Thursday morning.

The affected area runs from I-40 near Watkins to U.S. 51 (Danny Thomas).

Memphis Police made the announcement at 9:30 a.m. They did not know when lanes would reopen.

A multivehicle crash was reported at the interchange at 9:04.