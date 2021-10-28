MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The debate on Tennessee’s education funding formula is coming to Memphis.

State Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, is holding a public town hall at the National Civil Rights Museum tonight.

Governor Bill Lee is calling for a review of education spending to find a more student-centered approach.

According to the National Education Association, Tennessee ranks near the bottom in education funding.

Tennessee’s current school funding program, the Basic Education Program, or the BEP, hasn’t had a significant update in over 30 years.

The administration now wants to focus on a strategy that includes prioritizing students rather than systems, empowering parents to engage in their child’s education and outcomes, and creating flexible funding that prepare students for postsecondary success.

The Department of Education is holding public town halls across the state over the next month to openly discuss upcoming changes in the funding program.

Tonight’s forum in Memphis will be the second of eight, starting at 5:30. It will also be streamed on the Tennessee Department of Education’s Facebook page.



More information can be found here.