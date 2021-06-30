Tipton County parents charged with abuse of six-week-old infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County couple was arrested Wednesday after authorities say their six-week-old infant suffered multiple broken bones and head injuries, and they didn’t seek treatment.

Parents Rylie Mabe, 24, and Chelsea Burchett, 20, are charged with aggravated child abuse.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked by a local physician Monday to check on the infant’s condition. He said the parents brought the child to him with an injury earlier that day, but he was concerned the parents wouldn’t seek further medical attention as he advised.

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Tate Road in Drummonds, and had the infant taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

It was there that authorities learned the extent of the child’s injuries.

Mabe and Burchett were held without bond in the Tipton County Correctional Facility. They are slated to appear in General Sessions Court on July 27.