MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Tipton County man is accused of sexual crimes involving two girls, ages 12 and 13.

A Tipton County deputy responded to the call at an address just north of Millington on Wednesday. A woman there told the deputy that her boyfriend, Dakota Peters, had pushed her 12-year-old daughter onto a bed and assaulted her two months ago, according to the girl.

Another woman, who lived at a nearby address, told the deputy that Peters had sent a text message to her daughter stating that he wanted to perform sexual acts on her.

According to the girls, Peters locked them in a shed Wednesday and refused to let them leave, forced them to drink alcohol and blew marijuana smoke their faces.

Deputies questioned Peters, who admitted sending the text message, but said he had sent it to the wrong person.

Peters is currently in custody on $20,000 bond. He is charged with solicitation of a minor.