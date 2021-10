MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Graham Street, Memphis police said.

Two of the victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. One is listed in critical condition and another is non-critical, police said.

A third victim drove himself to the area of Chelsea and Graham. He is currently listed as critical at Regional One, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

