MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested three men who they say stole a vehicle and led them on a chase on Tuesday.

According to MPD, the victim said she was getting out of her Nissan Versa on Jan. 3 when two men approached her and demanded the keys to her car. One suspect was armed with an AK-15, and the other suspect was armed with a black handgun during the time of the carjacking.

Both suspects fled the scene in the vehicle before police arrived.

Police say Austin Peay Task Force received information on Tuesday that the stolen vehicle was located in the area of Frayser and Range Line. Officers attempted to conduct traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused.

According to the affidavit, all occupants of the vehicle got out of the moving vehicle and attempted to flee. All suspects were caught and taken into custody.

Police say they saw one suspect, Nicholas Wright, throw a rifle on the ground. Officers found one rifle with 30 live rounds, a black American Tactical Omni Hybrid rifle with seven live rounds, and a Tan Diamond Back Nato with five live rounds at the time of the arrests.

Nicholas Wright, 20, and Jeremiah Jones, 19, were both charged with carjacking, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon. James Rosser, 19, was charged with theft and evading arrest.

All three suspects are expected to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2022.