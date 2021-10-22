MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a nightclub in Hickory Hill Thursday night where three people were shot and one was killed.



Memphis Police said that while one person was killed, two are in critical condition. Police said that the second victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and the third arrived at St. Francis via private vehicle.



According to police, preliminary investigation showed that an argument led to an altercation. According to police, the third victim may have been the shooter and accidentally injured himself in the process.



Details are still coming in after the shooting, and WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

Shooting at 5959 Winchester pic.twitter.com/IpS9yCG7Dj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 22, 2021