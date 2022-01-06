MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting at Autozone that left three men injured Thursday afternoon.

According to MPD, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis.

All three victims were transported to Regional One hospital in noncritical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.