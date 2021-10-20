MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested in the Oct. 11 murder of a 7-year-old boy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said Wednesday.
- Jontavious Smith, 21, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.
- Kadarius Thomas, 28, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.
- Brandon Washington, 28, was charged with one count of Accessory to Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon by Felon. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Street. The 7-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured, Clarksdale police said.
Family identified the boy who was killed as Cartravious Brown Jr., saying he was a second grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Academy.
It was one of at least two shootings Clarksdale Police responded to that day.