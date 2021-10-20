MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested in the Oct. 11 murder of a 7-year-old boy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, police said Wednesday.

Jontavious Smith, 21, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.

Kadarius Thomas, 28, was charged with one count of Murder. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.

Brandon Washington, 28, was charged with one count of Accessory to Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon by Felon. Bond to be set by Municipal Court Judge.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Grant Street. The 7-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured, Clarksdale police said.

Family identified the boy who was killed as Cartravious Brown Jr., saying he was a second grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Academy.

It was one of at least two shootings Clarksdale Police responded to that day.