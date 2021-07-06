Three arrested after off-duty Memphis Police officer carjacked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after an off-duty Memphis Police officer was carjacked.

The victim, who MPD previously said was an officer, reported the robbery July 1 in his driveway on Myrna Lane in East Memphis. He told police two men approached him at gunpoint and ordered him out of his 2017 Chevy Malibu.

They took his wallet, he said, then took off in the Malibu, which contained his Memphis Police ballistics vest.

Jermaine Kimbrough, 26, wore that vest and posed as a police officer during another robbery on Mt. Moriah Road the next day, police said.

He was caught July 2 after first evading police in a car, then jumping out of a second-story window of a motel near the airport. Police said he was carrying a black backpack containing the ballistics vest, as well as a purse stolen from a home in Southaven.

Another suspect, Arnold Rubi, 21, is accused of taking the Chevy Malibu and using it to run another man off the road near Lamar Avenue and Holmes, then rob him at gunpoint. The victim told police Rubi and another man tried to take his Ford Mustang, but could not get it in gear.

He was caught in the Malibu on Quince Road and confessed July 2, police said.

Kimbrough is charged with carjacking, using a firearm in a felony, two counts of aggravated robbery and evading officers.

Rubi is charged with carjacking, using a firearm during a felony, two counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Aurora Cruz, 20, is charged with carjacking, using a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault. She allegedly drove Rubi to the carjacking.