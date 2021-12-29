MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Year’s Eve for most people is usually a time of celebration, but for some, it’s filled with terror.

A woman who lives in the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser says the gun violence near her home has become unbearable, and she’s in fear of what’s to come New Year’s Eve.

She says she fears instead of popping fireworks, more people will be popping bullets come December 31.

“Yeah, I’m going to be locked in my house, on the floor,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified for fear of her safety. “Everybody knows when you hear shooting get on the floor.”

2021 has been the deadliest year the City of Memphis has seen with 339 homicides, surpassing last year’s record.

“It’s worse every day over here, every day. I know New Year’s they’re going to cut up over here. Everybody got guns,” she said.

She’s not alone. People across the city share similar concerns.

However, some say they’re going to try to make the best out of celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

“I’ll probably stay home. You know New Year’s I want to spend it with my family, but I’m not too concerned about violence or nothing like that,” Memphis resident Caitlyn Norris said.

Law enforcement agencies across Shelby County are encouraging everyone to remain safe this weekend.

Norris said she still plans on playing it safe for New Year’s Eve but she’s going to remain optimistic.

“You have to be safe everywhere you go. You know, not just here,” she said.

We reached out to Memphis Police for their plans to ensure the safety of as many Memphians as possible this weekend, and we’re still waiting for a response.

We also reached out to Alco Management, which manages The Ridgecrest Apartments regarding their plan to ensure residents’ safety, and we’ve not heard back.