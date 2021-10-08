MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an 81-year-old woman had her purse stolen from her car after she was intentionally bumped from behind and distracted.

It happened early Monday night just outside the Riverdale Apartments in Southeast Memphis.

Mary Comella said she had just pulled up to her gate and was waiting for it to open when she was rear-ended. She said a man got out of a newer model Chevy Malibu and pointed at her bumper and then pointed toward the rear driver’s side of her car.

“He said, ‘Look to see if I did anything over there,’ and I said, it’s over here,” Comella said pointing to her bumper. “The next thing I know, he got in his car and drove off, and I went in my car and saw they had stolen my purse.”

Comella believes the thieves followed her home from the Kroger at Riverdale and Quince, and then one of them distracted her while the other snatched her red purse. She said they got her cell phone, checkbook, credit cards and her driver’s license.

“I think God will take care of them, will make them pay for it because I’m a widow, and the Bible says to be good to a widow,” said Comella. “I didn’t deserve to go through what I had to go through.”

Friday, Memphis police released video of one of the suspect’s attempting to use Comella’s credit card at an area store. He was wearing a black and white cap, white t-shirt, reflective work vest, black shorts with white writing, and black slides with black socks.

Comella has spent the last several days trying to replace everything that was stolen from her and has this warning for others.

“Someone hits you from behind, bumps you from behind on your car do not get out of your car to see about it,” Comella said. “Stay in your car and get your cell phone and call the police.”

If you recognize the man in the video or know anything about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.