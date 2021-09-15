‘They ambushed my baby’: Grandmother wants justice after teen killed outside East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was shot and killed while working at an East Memphis fast-food restaurant Wednesday morning and now, his family is demanding justice.

Carmen Sevion said she’s still trying to process the death of her grandson, 17-year-old Contario Sevion, who was gunned down while working at the Five Guys on Ridgeway Road.



“All his blood down there. No tape. People are running through his blood,” his grandmother said.



Memphis Police said shortly before midnight, the teen was shot twice near the dumpsters behind the restaurant. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.



His family says he was taking out the trash when he was shot.



“They ambushed my baby. They came from McDonald’s line,” his grandmother said. “The doorway down there for them to take this trash out. They started shooting him from right down there.”



Family members told WREG when they first got on scene it was around 2 a.m. and to their knowledge, the scene was clear. So, they decided to wait here and try to preserve the scene until homicide detectives arrived back on scene five hours later.



“They’re supposed to rope this stuff off and get all the evidence that they’re supposed to. We got it,” his grandmother said.

After Memphis Police left, we found two shell casings where the shooting took place and alerted authorities. We also found additional bullet holes in and near the dumpster where Sevion’s body was found.



“Ya’ll need to get a hold to ya’ll children because if they can do grown folks things, they can do grown folks time,” his grandmother said.



MPD says two males were detained on the scene. Police have not announced any arrests.



If you know anything that could help, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.