MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Orpheum announced Friday that the remaining four performances of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ will be canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the touring company and local crew.

Dates of the canceled performances include:

Friday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m.

The Orpheum Theatre said ticket holders will be able to receive a refund for those performances, saying:

“All tickets for these remaining performances will be automatically refunded through official Orpheum points of purchase – Ticketmaster and the Orpheum box office. An email with refund information has been sent to these ticket holders. For those who purchased through unofficial third party sellers, we advise you to contact them directly for refund information.”

The theatre also said that they along with Disney will continue to provide support to those that tested positive as they recover.

You can read the full statement on their website.