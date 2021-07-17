The highest paying jobs in Memphis for workers with high school degrees

michaeljung // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in Memphis for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Memphis, TN-MS-AR using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $48,810 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($57,110)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($56,620)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($54,400)

– Job description: Make and confirm reservations for transportation or lodging, or sell transportation tickets. May check baggage and direct passengers to designated concourse, pier, or track; deliver tickets and contact individuals and groups to inform them of package tours; or provide tourists with travel or transportation information.

#49. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $49,530 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#48. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $49,800 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#47. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $49,990 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#46. Chemical plant and system operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $50,190 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#45. Rail car repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $50,260 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– Employment: 22,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,970)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($73,790)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul railroad rolling stock, mine cars, or mass transit rail cars.

#44. Machinists

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $50,990 (#89 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#43. Structural iron and steel workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $51,590 (#90 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#42. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $51,640 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– Employment: 20,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($63,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,490)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($58,680)

– Job description: Repair and adjust electrical and mechanical equipment of inboard or inboard-outboard boat engines.

#41. Electricians

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $51,770 (#238 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#40. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $51,920 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#39. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,050 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#38. Postal service clerks

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,140 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#37. Construction and building inspectors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,200 (#235 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#36. Private detectives and investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,350 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

#35. Industrial machinery mechanics

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,400 (#264 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#34. Gas plant operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,660 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

#33. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $52,750 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

#32. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $53,160 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#31. Pest control workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $53,500 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,350

– Employment: 79,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($66,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($60,150)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($55,280)

– Job description: Apply or release chemical solutions or toxic gases and set traps to kill or remove pests and vermin that infest buildings and surrounding areas.

#30. Animal trainers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $53,520 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,950

– Employment: 14,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($62,090)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,390)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($54,640)

– Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

#29. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $53,840 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

#28. Postal service mail carriers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $53,880 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#27. Occupational health and safety technicians

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $54,840 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#26. Community health workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $54,870 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

#25. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $54,950 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

#24. Lodging managers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $55,400 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#23. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $57,490 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#22. Choreographers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $58,140 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 3,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($91,380)

— Spartanburg, SC ($70,940)

— New Haven, CT ($68,140)

– Job description: Create new dance routines. Rehearse performance of routines. May direct and stage presentations.

#21. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $58,190 (#157 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#20. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $58,440 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#19. Real estate sales agents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $59,350 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $60,430 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#17. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $61,080 (#284 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#16. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $62,580 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#15. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $62,770 (#188 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $64,110 (#254 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#13. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $65,130 (#184 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $66,860 (#253 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $70,580 (#141 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#10. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $72,680 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#9. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $74,130 (#244 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#8. Insurance sales agents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $75,130 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $78,850 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $79,180 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#5. Power plant operators

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $82,620 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $82,860 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $94,110 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. Transportation inspectors

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $97,850 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#1. Commercial pilots

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

– Annual mean salary: $101,420 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

