Test drive turns into armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A test drive turned into a robbery for a man who wanted to buy a ride in southeast Memphis this weekend.

Memphis Police said the victim went to the Lakes at Ridgeway Apartments on Sunday to possibly buy a blue Dodge Charger. The victim got in the car with the man who was allegedly selling it.

During the test drive, police say the victim tried to use Cash App to pay the man. That’s when he allegedly told the victim to drive to pull into the Sav e-N-Go store parking lot on Mount Moriah Road.

Police say he pointed a pistol at the driver, then took a weapon that man was carrying. He ordered the victim out of the car, and made off in the Charger with the man’s phone and weapon, police said.

The victim was not injured. The suspect was last seen in a blue Charger with tinted windows and black rims. Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with information.