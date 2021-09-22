Tesla dealership to open in Memphis area in October

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARTLETT, Tenn. – In the market for Tesla’s pricey, high-performance ‘Plaid’ or maybe a cheaper model? You will soon be able to buy them in Bartlett.

Telsa has already moved its service center from Advantage Cove in Southeast Memphis to a brand new dealership at 3020 North Germantown Parkway. It will begin selling cars and solar solutions for homes there in mid-October.

“We are building our sales team right now,” said Service Manager Matt Vinson.

Vinson said there are around 4,000 Tesla owners in the Mid-South region they serve, including the Memphis area, parts of Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Right now, you have to travel to Nashville, Pearl, Mississippi, or Dallas, Texas, to buy a Tesla. The local dealership will sell new and used vehicles.

“If a car is listed for sale here, anyone in the nation could buy it, or if you see a car someplace else, you can have it transferred here,” said Vinson.

Back in June, Tesla released its Model S Plaid, which goes from 0-60 mph in two seconds and sells for around $130,000. The cheapest model Tesla available, the Model 3, sells for $38,000.

Tesla also has a supercharging station for drivers at 6073 Park Avenue in East Memphis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Pair of Junction City grade school boys step in to rescue drowning toddlers

Dive team joins search for person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, Brian Laundrie

WFLA Now: Divers at Brian Laundrie Search, Gabby Petito's Death Ruled a Homicide

Dive team joins search for person of interest Brian Laundrie

Search for person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, Brian Laundrie, continues Wednesday

Katrina Robinson trial Day 7

More News