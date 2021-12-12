MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Task Force 1, a multiagency team consisting of firefighters, paramedics, doctors, engineers and canine teams, said they will deploy Sunday night to aid in recovery efforts after tornadoes struck Mayfield, Kentucky.

In a press release, Task Force 1 said they will activate as a Type 3 team, doing Urban Search and Rescue operations.

Task Force 1 said that the length of service is uncertain and that cellular service may be comprised in the area, but they will provide updates as they become available.