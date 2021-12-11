MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency issued a report on Saturday after Dec 10’s deadly storms where at least 3 people died, declaring a state of emergency.

TEMA announced in a report that severe storms have impacted several counties in West and Middle Tennessee.



A total of 3 weather-related fatalities were confirmed. TEMA said that numerous trees and power lines are down and that there is damage across multiple counties.



TEMA is reporting two fatalities in Lake County and one in Obion County.



According to TEMA, a State of Emergency has been declared and they have activated an Operations Center in Nashville to responded to impacted areas.



The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said that they will assist local officials with any needs or resources, “as life-safety issues are addressed and any search and rescue operations completed, TEMA will begin supporting damage assessments with local jurisdictions.”

TEMA has said they are responding in the following ways:

– West and Middle Tennessee Regional Coordination Centers are operational.

– TN Department of Health is in contact with hospitals and emergency medical services to monitor conditions.

-TN Department of Human Services and the American Red Cross are in contact with local officials to support those in need of shelter.

-TN Department of the Environment and Conservation is monitoring power outages and assessing storm impact to water and waste-water treatment facilities.

– Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will remain in contact with local emergency managers to ensure needs are met.

