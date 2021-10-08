MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police Department released a statement Friday in response to potential threats of violence against Olive Branch High School, saying two teenagers were arrested.



According to OBPD, the two teenagers were arrested after an investigation and they were charged with making terroristic threats. Their names were not released, being underage.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Olive Branch Police Department’s statement is below.



