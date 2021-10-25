MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say four people stole a car from a Downtown Memphis hotel Saturday.

According to police, Nadia Kimble reported her 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, valued at $34,200, was stolen from the SpringHill Suites hotel parking lot on 85 Court Ave. Kimble told police she was dropping off her car at the valet when four unknown males jumped into her car and drove away.

Police say officers found Kimble’s car in the area of Pauline and Vance. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, three suspects ran off. During the chase, one of the suspects threw a black handgun on the ground.

Officers apprehended Brandon King, 18, and two juveniles, who were not named.

They also recovered the gun and found it was stolen on Oct. 17th from another stolen vehicle.