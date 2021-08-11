Teen, woman killed in Coahoma, Mississippi shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager and a woman were killed and multiple people injured in a shooting Tuesday in Coahoma, Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 9:51 p.m., they found 51-year-old Regina Smith-Hopkins dead. Three other people were transported to the nearby emergency room in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

A 14-year-old boy was among the injured and later died from his injuries. His name was not released.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 624–3085, ext. 178.