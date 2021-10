MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an 18-year-old was shot as he was leaving his home in Frayser early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Belleau at 1:15.



Police said the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.





Police are asking that if you anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.