MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen was injured in a shooting at a home in Raleigh Tuesday night, police say.

According to Memphis Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot at 4535 Addington just after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.