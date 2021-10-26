Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged after three teenagers and an adult were shot near Kingsbury High School Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, 19-year-old Erik Sandoval has been arrested after the shooting that took place in front of Streets Ministries, a nonprofit designed to help young people.

Detectives say three teenagers were shot. They later found a fourth person who had also been shot.

Witness, Kimber Tomlinson, said Sandoval and another teen were selling drugs out of a car parked in front of Kingsbury High School.

An argument started between Sandoval, his friends and another group of teens. It escalated into a gun fight.

“I could just see kids running down the street away from the shots,” Tomlinson said.

She called 911 and watched one girl run and hide behind a fence.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition. The third teen drove to a nearby convenience store with his car window shattered by bullets. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The adult was later driven to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

According to police, surveillance footage showed Sandovol as one of the shooters in the incident.

Sandoval has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.