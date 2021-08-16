Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy shoots suspect, injured at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was in critical condition and a Shelby County deputy injured after an officer-involved shooting at a Memphis apartment complex on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle off Robinhood Lane around noon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect attempted to run over an officer, and the deputy fired at the driver.

The deputy was taken to Methodist Germantown and was stable, officials said. The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday the agency is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

WREG will stay on this story with updates.