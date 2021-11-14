JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, November 13 inside an Emergency Room at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.



According to the TBI, an officer with the Jackson Police Department, who was already in the ER, responded to assist in an altercation.



The TBI said that a physical altercation happened and the officer fired a shot, striking the man. The TBI identified the man as Marcus Mann from Brownsville.

The TBI said that medical personnel performed life-saving measures immediately, but the man did not survive his injuries.



The TBI has said they are investigating the events leading up to this shooting and are collecting evidence as well as conducting interviews.



The TBI also said it acts as fact-finders in these cases and do not determine whether or not actions were justifiable. The TBI said that those decisions rest with the District Attorney’s office that requested their involvement.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.