MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help finding a 14-year-old boy from Jackson, Tennessee.

TBI said Kyle McNeal was last seen earlier in the day Friday wearing a gray jacket, gray jeans, and black and white shoes.

He is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

TBI also said he has a medical condition and is without his medication.

If you have seen him, call Jackson Police at (731)-467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.