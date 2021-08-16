Tate Reeves urges Mississippians to get vaccinated as hospitals reach capacity

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, right, watches an unmasked Gov. Tate Reeves respond to a reporter’s question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 13, 2021. Reeves did not wear a face mask during the 90-minute briefing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases have doubled in Mississippi as the state’s vaccination rate remains the lowest in the nation. The rising number of cases is having a major impact on hospitals in DeSoto County.

In DeSoto County, hospitals are overwhelmed. The number of new cases has risen 151% in two weeks. One example, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has no ICU beds available and is currently caring for 24 COVID patients.

“This is very important. The E.R.’s are inundated not just here in Olive Branch, but also through our entire Methodist Le Bonheur system,” Dr. Shailesh Patel said.

Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths.

As the numbers surge, Mississippi has opened a field hospital in the state capital of Jackson to help care for COVID patients.

“If I have to transfer someone from Olive Branch to University or Germantown for specialized care, we’re able to figure out a way to get that patient where they need to go.” Dr. Patel told WREG. “So, I’m fortunate in that aspect. but I think it’s going to help a lot of other smaller hospitals be able to decompress a little bit in caring for a lot of patients coming in.”

Statewide, more than 15 hundred COVID patients are hospitalized in Mississippi, nearly double the number from two weeks ago.

Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and was asked about the surge in Mississippi.

“With regard to the immediate they’re sending; we’re sending surge teams to help with actual implementation of the immediate response and that’s FEMA.” Dr. Fauci said.

Mississippi, one of least vaccinated states in the country, has seen numbers of new coronavirus double in the past two weeks.

“This current wave seems more and more to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Governor Tate Reeves says people who haven’t been vaccinated need to do so quickly.

“The sooner individuals take the opportunity to get vaccinated, the more individuals can get vaccinated, the sooner we can move beyond this peak.” Governor Reeves said.

Last week, Governor Reeves said he’s extending his state-of-emergency order for another 30 days to give public health officials and other government leaders some flexibility in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.