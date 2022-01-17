MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for suspects who they say broke into a gas station and stole an ATM on Sunday.

Officers say the incident happened at Mobil Gas Station on the 6100 block of Macon Road in Northeast Memphis. When they arrived on the scene, they found the front doors of the business broken and a bitcoin ATM stolen.

See the video of the suspects loading the ATM on the truck here.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the suspects’ vehicle is a gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.