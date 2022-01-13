MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man who allegedly carjacked a man in Whitehaven this past September.

Jerry Holt, 23, along with another unidentified man is being accused of the carjacking.

The male victim told police that Holt and the other suspect held him at gunpoint at the Valero at 443 East Shelby Drive on Sept. 23.

According to MPD’s Facebook post, the suspects demanded the man to get out of his Audi A5 and drove away in it.

The Audi was later recovered.

Police reported Thursday that investigators identified Holt as one of the carjackers and issued a warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information on this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.