Suspect in deadly shootout, robbery arrested in traffic stop off Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man wanted in a recent homicide, and also charged in an interstate shooting.

Memphis Police say Marcus Greer, 21, was involved in a robbery and shootout that left two men dead and wounded four last November.

Police arrested him Tuesday off Kirby Parkway after a traffic stop.

The case goes back some eight months. We were there in November as investigators searched for clues shortly after a scary shootout at an airport area complex off Winchester.

A window of one of the units was broken out as two men jumped from a second floor. Neighbors said they heard up to 30 gunshots.

Police say Greer admitted to being at the complex during the shooting and driving two men from the scene.

Officers had arrested Greer a month before that shooting. They charged him with aggravated assault after they say he admitted to shooting at two men on I-240.

In that case he says he shot at them because he was being chased.

We stopped by an address listed for Greer. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told us he’s frequently in the area visiting a relative and had seen Greer.

Greer is in the Shelby County Jail charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and several counts of attempted aggravated robbery. No bond has been set in his case.