MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was indicted in a double homicide case involving the murder of a Memphis rapper’s daughter is back in jail in connection to a third killing this weekend.

Sitting at the corner of Dixie and Ford roads in southwest Memphis, a small candle remained lit Monday. It’s a somber reminder for family members of the victim of what took place the day before.

One witness we spoke to said a man was shot and killed at an intersection after an argument.

Police said 32-year-old Lamont Murry is responsible for Sunday’s shooting.

Murry is now facing a second-degree murder charge. However, he was previously indicted in a double homicide that happened last year.

According to Memphis Police, Murry allegedly shot and killed Waquel Richardson and Ashley Carter in August of 2020.

Lamont Murry 31, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder (2x) and tampering with/ fabricating evidence in this case. pic.twitter.com/5PV6SIu6ti — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2020

Sources confirmed by WREG said Carter was the daughter of Three Six Mafia member Darnell “Crunchy Black” Carlton.

Police said Murry confessed that shooting was gang retaliation for another double homicide that happened earlier in the month.

“I’ve said in the past that 20% of the people are committing 80% of the crime,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said.



Both Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief C.J. Davis have been vocal about stopping repeat offenders and pushing for stiffer penalties for those who commit violent crimes.

“We also have to work with our criminal justice system so we are not just putting the most egregious individuals in jail but they stay in jail as well,” Chief C.J. Davis said. “We will be working with our DA’s office to make sure we build good cases on some of our most violent offenders.”



Murry is currently being held on a $2 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9.